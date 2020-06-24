Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2004
dog day
The dog ran through the shot and I liked that he did because he circled back to say hello, all muck and muscle, slobber and silliness. In my opinion you can never have too much dog in your day.
24th June 2020
24th Jun 20
1
1
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2153
photos
263
followers
228
following
549% complete
1997
1998
1999
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
24th June 2020 11:23am
sand
,
dog
,
sea
,
rocks
,
weather
,
beach
,
waves
,
clouds
,
olympus
,
surf
,
prints
,
paw prints
,
sea scape
,
@graemestevens
,
cloud scape
Walks @ 7
ace
Here, here! Dogs, actually most pets, are a necessary part of life, IMHO. Your pup just needed to make his mark on your work. Fav!
June 24th, 2020
