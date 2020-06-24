Previous
dog day by graemestevens
Photo 2004

dog day

The dog ran through the shot and I liked that he did because he circled back to say hello, all muck and muscle, slobber and silliness. In my opinion you can never have too much dog in your day.
24th June 2020 24th Jun 20

Graeme Stevens

Walks @ 7 ace
Here, here! Dogs, actually most pets, are a necessary part of life, IMHO. Your pup just needed to make his mark on your work. Fav!
June 24th, 2020  
