here be dragons by graemestevens
Photo 2007

here be dragons

and a hare...and an elephant...and a crocodile...just another collection of "stuff" under the guise of a "still life" on a rainy Sunday afternoon.
28th June 2020 28th Jun 20

Graeme Stevens

@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
