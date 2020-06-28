Sign up
Photo 2007
here be dragons
and a hare...and an elephant...and a crocodile...just another collection of "stuff" under the guise of a "still life" on a rainy Sunday afternoon.
28th June 2020
28th Jun 20
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
Tags
hand
,
dinosaur
,
eggs
,
olympus
,
skull
,
recipe
,
map
,
crocodile
,
cutlery
,
possum
,
hare
,
tea cup
,
@graemestevens
