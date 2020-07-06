Sign up
Photo 2014
wash
Gasp...I went to the beach.
6th July 2020
6th Jul 20
4
1
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2163
photos
263
followers
227
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
6th July 2020 5:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
water
,
sea
,
weather
,
beach
,
waves
,
clouds
,
landscape
,
surf
,
seascape
,
cloudscape
,
taranaki
,
back beach
,
@graemestevens
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Whaaaaa?! ...good for you ;-)
July 6th, 2020
Domenico Dodaro
ace
Wow...
July 6th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Glad you did! Lovely image.
July 6th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Very cool reflections
July 6th, 2020
