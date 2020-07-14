Sign up
Photo 2022
moovement
The worlds slowest stampede.
14th July 2020
14th Jul 20
1
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2171
photos
263
followers
228
following
553% complete
View this month »
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
13th July 2020 5:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cattle
,
animals
,
grass
,
olympus
,
rural
,
farm
,
cows
,
livestock
,
@graemestevens
