shooting the tube by graemestevens
Photo 2024

shooting the tube

Unlike yesterdays surf, today it seems to be "up dude".
16th July 2020 16th Jul 20

Graeme Stevens

Harbie ace
Great shot!!
July 16th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace

All those tiny droplets in focus! Fabulous light! Just about missed the surfer! fav
July 16th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Great capture of the action of the surfer and the waves!
July 16th, 2020  
