Photo 2024
shooting the tube
Unlike yesterdays surf, today it seems to be "up dude".
16th July 2020
16th Jul 20
3
2
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2173
photos
262
followers
227
following
554% complete
View this month »
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
7
3
2
365
E-M10MarkII
16th July 2020 5:26pm
Tags
sea
,
ocean
,
waves
,
spray
,
twilight
,
olympus
,
surf
,
surfer
,
@graemestevens
Harbie
ace
Great shot!!
July 16th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
All those tiny droplets in focus! Fabulous light! Just about missed the surfer! fav
July 16th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Great capture of the action of the surfer and the waves!
July 16th, 2020
All those tiny droplets in focus! Fabulous light! Just about missed the surfer! fav