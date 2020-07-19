Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2027
the wait
a good doggo, waiting for his human to come back from the surf...on black would be best if you have the time or inclination to do so.
19th July 2020
19th Jul 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2176
photos
262
followers
227
following
555% complete
View this month »
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
16th July 2020 5:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
sunset
,
sea
,
beach
,
clouds
,
twilight
,
olympus
,
surf
,
hound
,
surfer
,
seascape
,
german shepherd
,
cloudscape
,
alsatian
,
@graemestevens
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Such a good doggie!
July 19th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close