Photo 2030
the dirge will sound on the morrows noon
22nd July 2020
22nd Jul 20
5
3
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre.
2179
photos
263
followers
227
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
hand
,
flowers
,
olympus
,
self portrait
,
selfie
,
bandages
,
@graemestevens
julia
ace
What a pretty bunch of flowers...
July 22nd, 2020
Lesley
ace
Excellent!
July 22nd, 2020
FBailey
ace
Were they for your wife? Perhaps chocolates next time ...
July 22nd, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
I can tell by the strength of that hand grip that this is yours, Graeme! Its diversity at it's greatest!
July 22nd, 2020
Kathy A
ace
I really like this one.
July 22nd, 2020
