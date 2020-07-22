Previous
Next
the dirge will sound on the morrows noon by graemestevens
Photo 2030

the dirge will sound on the morrows noon

22nd July 2020 22nd Jul 20

Graeme Stevens

ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
556% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
What a pretty bunch of flowers...
July 22nd, 2020  
Lesley ace
Excellent!
July 22nd, 2020  
FBailey ace
Were they for your wife? Perhaps chocolates next time ...
July 22nd, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
I can tell by the strength of that hand grip that this is yours, Graeme! Its diversity at it's greatest!
July 22nd, 2020  
Kathy A ace
I really like this one.
July 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise