Photo 2032
smooth moves
Thanks largely to an appallingly and distressingly busy day, here's one that I prepared earlier.
24th July 2020
24th Jul 20
4
1
Graeme Stevens
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
16th July 2020 5:18pm
sea
beach
waves
spray
silhouette
twilight
olympus
surf
breakers
surfer
@graemestevens
Issi Bannerman
Sorry about your day. Nice image though!
July 24th, 2020
CC Folk
Hang in there. Get a good nights sleep.
Love the silhouette, spray and light. fav
July 24th, 2020
moni kozi
This is a most beautiful shot! Very dynamic, and with good perspective.
July 24th, 2020
Marnie
Sorry about the crappy day, have a coupla drinks and relax.
July 24th, 2020
Love the silhouette, spray and light. fav