Photo 2033
stay tuned - get the message
26th July 2020
26th Jul 20
2
4
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2182
photos
262
followers
227
following
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Tags
portrait
,
mask
,
comic
,
comic book
,
radio
,
cartoon
,
self portrait
,
stereo
,
selfie
,
gas mask
,
boom box
,
megaphone
,
loudhailer
,
@graemestevens
,
loud haler
Taffy
ace
Right out of a comic book -- fantastic artwork.
July 26th, 2020
joeyM
ace
I feel like dancing like it was 1995💃🏼🕺🏼💃🏼🕺🏼
July 26th, 2020
