Photo 2038
a giant among men
10th August 2020
10th Aug 20
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2038
Tags
portrait
,
fire
,
mask
,
flame
,
bag
,
olympus
,
smoke
,
boots
,
self portrait
,
suit
,
doc martens
,
selfie
,
docs
,
@graemestevens
,
bagman
julia
ace
He's looking pretty hot..
August 10th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Oh no, not the Doc Martens!
August 10th, 2020
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wow!! Amazing creativity!!
August 10th, 2020
