damn and blast it all!!!

Little old New Zealand has finally had 4 cases of COVID19 through community transmission...and it seems to be a mystery as to where it came from given that we had been "community transmission free" for 102 days. Auckland has gone in to a "Level 4" Lockdown in an attempt to stop it getting any further.

Amused by a particular "orange president" and his administration issuing a Travel Warning to U.S citizens to avoid New Zealand because of COVID...pot, kettle.