Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2050
twofer
Another infuriatingly busy day today so here, have this. Thanks to the reflective properties of our stone benchtop.
26th August 2020
26th Aug 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2199
photos
254
followers
220
following
561% complete
View this month »
2043
2044
2045
2046
2047
2048
2049
2050
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
26th August 2020 6:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
reflection
,
flowers
,
olympus
,
roses
,
skull
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
still life
,
bnw
,
@graemestevens
Brigette
ace
noice!
August 26th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close