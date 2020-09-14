Sign up
Photo 2060
get it on (bang a gong)
What? Music? Okay.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O2vHbXI2p4k
14th September 2020
14th Sep 20
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre.
Tags
portrait
mask
pan
self portrait
suit
selfie
gas mask
saucepan
ladle
@graemestevens
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Literally dripping with coolness!
September 14th, 2020
PhotoCrazy
ace
Love the BAGM! lol
September 14th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
I can practically hear this image!
September 14th, 2020
