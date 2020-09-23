Previous
chivalry is dead by graemestevens
Photo 2066

chivalry is dead

23rd September 2020 23rd Sep 20

Graeme Stevens

@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
Kathy A ace
Sure is
September 23rd, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
This looks like a lot of work and preparation but then all yours are! fav
September 23rd, 2020  
☠northy ace
Yep!
September 23rd, 2020  
Richard Sayer ace
Is that a wise choice of implement for Bagman? BtW - I too have an old blowlamp tucked away in my tool store.
September 23rd, 2020  
JackieR ace
Only in a minority of gits but a majority of lorry drivers!!
September 23rd, 2020  
Mek ace
Cool
September 23rd, 2020  
jackie edwards ace
A personal favorite!
September 23rd, 2020  
Erin R ace
Fantastic shot and yes it is
September 23rd, 2020  
