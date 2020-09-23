Sign up
Photo 2066
chivalry is dead
23rd September 2020
23rd Sep 20
8
5
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2215
photos
251
followers
220
following
566% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
8
Fav's
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
fire
,
mask
,
flowers
,
flame
,
bag
,
olympus
,
self portrait
,
suit
,
selfie
,
@graemestevens
,
bagman
Kathy A
ace
Sure is
September 23rd, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
This looks like a lot of work and preparation but then all yours are! fav
September 23rd, 2020
☠northy
ace
Yep!
September 23rd, 2020
Richard Sayer
ace
Is that a wise choice of implement for Bagman? BtW - I too have an old blowlamp tucked away in my tool store.
September 23rd, 2020
JackieR
ace
Only in a minority of gits but a majority of lorry drivers!!
September 23rd, 2020
Mek
ace
Cool
September 23rd, 2020
jackie edwards
ace
A personal favorite!
September 23rd, 2020
Erin R
ace
Fantastic shot and yes it is
September 23rd, 2020
