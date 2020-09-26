Sign up
Photo 2069
icarus
an exceptionally still life.
26th September 2020
26th Sep 20
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre.
2218
photos
250
followers
220
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
26th September 2020 1:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
skeleton
,
bird
,
dead
,
olympus
,
feather
,
still life
,
pigeon
,
@graemestevens
Jane Pittenger
ace
Clearly he flew too close to the sun
September 26th, 2020
