Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2073
absence
30th September 2020
30th Sep 20
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2222
photos
248
followers
218
following
567% complete
View this month »
2066
2067
2068
2069
2070
2071
2072
2073
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
30th September 2020 6:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
olympus
,
boots
,
skull
,
still life
,
footwear
,
doc martens
,
docs
,
@graemestevens
,
fiveplustwo-absence
Brigette
ace
Nice high key mister
September 30th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
Great shoelaces! I don't think skulls like yellow! fav
September 30th, 2020
moni kozi
I like the composition on the given theme and the colour palette. Great shot!
September 30th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
aveabiteofthatyabugger!
September 30th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Nice colour combo on those boots
September 30th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close