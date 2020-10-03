Previous
Next
checkin' in by graemestevens
Photo 2076

checkin' in

well hey there - do you have a moment to talk about our lord and saviour, pinot noir?
3rd October 2020 3rd Oct 20

Graeme Stevens

ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
568% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise