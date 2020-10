a taste of your own medicine

The idea for this occurred to me as I cleaned the kitchen this morning (I have also been known to cook on occasion and there are witnesses to my prowess with an iron...although to be fair they have all been silenced in way or another). That excessively large 5 litre "beaker" (if it is a beaker when it gets that big) is used as a receptacle for our ladles, wooden spoons, tongs and other assorted instruments of food torture.

Happy Sunday.