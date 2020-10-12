Sign up
Photo 2084
time poor
No time for anything else today, so here's one I prepared earlier.
12th October 2020
12th Oct 20
1
1
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2233
photos
248
followers
218
following
570% complete
2077
2078
2079
2080
2081
2082
2083
2084
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
9th October 2020 1:12pm
sand
,
sea
,
weather
,
beach
,
clouds
,
rock
,
landscape
,
olympus
,
seascape
,
cloudscape
,
@graemestevens
,
surd
Mary Siegle
ace
Well done!
October 12th, 2020
