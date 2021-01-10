Sign up
Photo 2114
skullduggery
I thought I should probably pick up the camera again...not much has changed. I'm still burying things and digging things up.
10th January 2021
10th Jan 21
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
Tags
flowers
,
deer
,
olympus
,
skull
,
still life
,
@graemestevens
