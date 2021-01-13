Sign up
Photo 2117
tea baggin'
it just ain't right...
for the Five Plus Two theme of "Tea Party"...mad buggers.
13th January 2021
13th Jan 21
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
Tags
portrait
,
toys
,
mask
,
tea
,
gas
,
china
,
self portrait
,
tea party
,
selfie
,
@graemestevens
,
fiveplustwo-teaparty
jackie edwards
ace
no sharing during covid restrictions!
January 13th, 2021
