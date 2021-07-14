Sign up
Photo 2137
a certain emphasis
Gas Mask Man seems to be channeling a certain coyote.
Chaotic business continues but when I can I will and sometimes if I can't I won't.
14th July 2021
14th Jul 21
3
2
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre.
2291
photos
232
followers
212
following
585% complete
2130
2131
2132
2133
2134
2135
2136
2137
Tags
portrait
,
sign
,
mask
,
olympus
,
self portrait
,
fuck
,
selfie
,
gas mask
,
@graemestevens
Dixie Goode
ace
Ah. I so understand this attitude.
July 14th, 2021
Taffy
ace
Great stance.
July 14th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
I read this as I Fuck That 😂
July 14th, 2021
