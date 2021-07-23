Sign up
Photo 2142
smile for the birdie...
"Best" on black I should think.
Top notch from the other room.
Bleedin' marvellous with your eyes closed.
23rd July 2021
23rd Jul 21
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre.
2296
photos
232
followers
213
following
2135
2136
2137
2138
2139
2140
2141
2142
Tags
portrait
,
camera
,
mask
,
olympus
,
self portrait
,
selfie
,
plague
,
@graemestevens
,
plague mask
Erika
ace
Not sure I could see it with my eyes closed, but I really like this one! Superb processing!
July 23rd, 2021
