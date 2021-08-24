Previous
Next
! by graemestevens
Photo 2147

!

Just trying to work from home when all hell breaks lose...also some shameless brand placement.
A photo of a Windows based laptop processed on an Apple. That's gotta hurt.
24th August 2021 24th Aug 21

Graeme Stevens

ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
588% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elizabeth ace
Cool.
August 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise