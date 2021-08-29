Sign up
Photo 2149
splash
2 more days of lockdown...apparently
29th August 2021
29th Aug 21
2
0
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2303
photos
227
followers
208
following
588% complete
View this month »
2142
2143
2144
2145
2146
2147
2148
2149
13
2
365
E-M10MarkII
29th August 2021 5:40pm
Tags
sea
,
rocks
,
weather
,
ocean
,
waves
,
clouds
,
rock
,
olympus
,
tide
,
surf
,
seascape
,
tidal
,
@graemestevens
Sally Ings
ace
It looks rough out there. Living where I do, lockdown and restrictions are the norm these days. The press hardly even mention it any more.
August 29th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
Smashing shot!
August 29th, 2021
