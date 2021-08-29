Previous
splash by graemestevens
Photo 2149

splash

2 more days of lockdown...apparently
29th August 2021 29th Aug 21

Graeme Stevens

@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
It looks rough out there. Living where I do, lockdown and restrictions are the norm these days. The press hardly even mention it any more.
August 29th, 2021  
Smashing shot!
August 29th, 2021  
