Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2157
the chosen one
I wasn't happy with an earlier shot that I posted, so I'll have to revisit that. Luckily it's a lazy Sunday so I took the liberty of rustling this up instead.
Probably better on black.
12th September 2021
12th Sep 21
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2311
photos
228
followers
210
following
590% complete
View this month »
2150
2151
2152
2153
2154
2155
2156
2157
Photo Details
Views
0
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
12th September 2021 4:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
mask
,
olympus
,
skull
,
self portrait
,
selfie
,
gas mask
,
@graemestevens
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close