uh oh by graemestevens
Photo 2172

uh oh

that can't be good...
possibly better on black
I mowed the lawns before I remembered that I wanted long grass for a shot with this chap, so now you get this instead...until next week anyway
17th November 2021 17th Nov 21

Graeme Stevens

I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
*lynn ace
gross drool but outstanding photography... it does look amazing on black
November 17th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
That drool has turned my stomach
November 17th, 2021  
joeyM ace
Yes,I’m drooling too over this creative art👌🥰
November 17th, 2021  
Mary Siegle ace
I love it, but yuck! I threw it in my favorites before I realized that I don’t really want see it again. Gross! Admirable artistry, though.
November 17th, 2021  
