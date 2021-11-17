Sign up
Photo 2172
uh oh
that can't be good...
possibly better on black
I mowed the lawns before I remembered that I wanted long grass for a shot with this chap, so now you get this instead...until next week anyway
17th November 2021
17th Nov 21
4
1
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2326
photos
228
followers
208
following
2165
2166
2167
2168
2169
2170
2171
2172
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
17th November 2021 4:57pm
Tags
dog
,
skeleton
,
toy
,
star wars
,
drool
,
stormtrooper
,
@graemestevens
*lynn
ace
gross drool but outstanding photography... it does look amazing on black
November 17th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
That drool has turned my stomach
November 17th, 2021
joeyM
ace
Yes,I’m drooling too over this creative art👌🥰
November 17th, 2021
Mary Siegle
ace
I love it, but yuck! I threw it in my favorites before I realized that I don’t really want see it again. Gross! Admirable artistry, though.
November 17th, 2021
close