make love not war by graemestevens
Photo 2227

make love not war

26th February 2022 26th Feb 22

Graeme Stevens

ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
610% complete

joeyM ace
Whimsical image with beautiful and heartfelt message
🙏☮️🙏 send it to Bloodymir Putin 🤯
February 26th, 2022  
Sharon Lee ace
Nicely done ❤️
February 26th, 2022  
SwChappell ace
Great image, I hope they have a long and happy courtship
February 26th, 2022  
