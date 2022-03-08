Sign up
Photo 2234
curly wurly
I’m extremely time poor today so you’ll have to settle for this image of the Green Man’s public hair.
Yes, I did just say that.
8th March 2022
8th Mar 22
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2388
photos
223
followers
205
following
612% complete
View this month »
2227
2228
2229
2230
2231
2232
2233
2234
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
6th March 2022 11:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
macro
,
olympus
,
moss
,
@graemestevens
365 Project
close