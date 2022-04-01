Sign up
Photo 2244
monument
I knew I’d been busy…not a bad trick for a dinosaur!
1st April 2022
1st Apr 22
3
0
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2398
photos
223
followers
206
following
614% complete
View this month »
2237
2238
2239
2240
2241
2242
2243
2244
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
31st March 2022 12:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dinosaur
,
trophy
,
stormtrooper
,
“star
,
wars”
,
@graemestevens
Kathy A
ace
Well done Graeme, congratulations!
April 1st, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
The dance of the dinosaurs, commonly known as the 'old fashioned, Waltz!
April 1st, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Congratulations! Also, the pose of that stormtrooper on the left... genius!
April 1st, 2022
