I found an old railway bridge on defunct section of track this morning on my travels, but you’ll have to come back tomorrow for another look as the weeds took my fancy today.
5th April 2022 5th Apr 22

Graeme Stevens

I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
Sharon Lee ace
❤️ great perspective
April 5th, 2022  
Sally Ings ace
What a great find. Very cool perspective and leading lines
April 5th, 2022  
