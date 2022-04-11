Previous
undead ted by graemestevens
Photo 2251

undead ted

Looks like my new teddy bear has arrived…
11th April 2022 11th Apr 22

Graeme Stevens

@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre.
Sally Ings ace
That's a bit grizzly - especially at just after 7am
April 11th, 2022  
joeyM ace
Wow,he got some dental implants 👌😬
April 11th, 2022  
Richard Brown ace
Well that is a face only a mother could love!
April 11th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, my, word! That poor, poor teddy! Great set up!
April 11th, 2022  
