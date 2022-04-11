Sign up
Photo 2251
undead ted
Looks like my new teddy bear has arrived…
11th April 2022
11th Apr 22
4
3
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2244
2245
2246
2247
2248
2249
2250
2251
17
4
3
365
E-M10MarkII
11th April 2022 4:31pm
zombie
,
olympus
,
horror
,
bear
,
ted
,
teddy
,
undead
,
gruesome
,
@graemestevens
,
bear”
,
“teddy
Sally Ings
ace
That's a bit grizzly - especially at just after 7am
April 11th, 2022
joeyM
ace
Wow,he got some dental implants 👌😬
April 11th, 2022
Richard Brown
ace
Well that is a face only a mother could love!
April 11th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, my, word! That poor, poor teddy! Great set up!
April 11th, 2022
