Photo 2334
singularity
I went to the beach this morning…there was also a hell of sou’wester so I’ve been sandblasted as well. There’s nothing quite like being forcibly exfoliated first thing in the morning.
26th September 2023
26th Sep 23
1
4
Graeme Stevens
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre.
2334
photos
184
followers
172
following
2327
2328
2329
2330
2331
2332
2333
2334
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
26th September 2023 7:17am
Tags
beach
,
waves
,
olympus
,
surf
,
seascape
,
cloudscape
,
@graemestevens
Yao RL
ace
Love it, reminded me the ice beach in Iceland.
September 26th, 2023
