singularity by graemestevens
singularity

I went to the beach this morning…there was also a hell of sou’wester so I’ve been sandblasted as well. There’s nothing quite like being forcibly exfoliated first thing in the morning.
26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

Yao RL ace
Love it, reminded me the ice beach in Iceland.
September 26th, 2023  
