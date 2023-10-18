Sign up
Photo 2349
on standby
take some time to recharge 😉
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
1
0
Graeme Stevens
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2349
photos
183
followers
171
following
Tags
portrait
,
mask
,
power
,
electricity
,
plug
,
selfie
,
recharge
,
charge
,
"self
,
portrait"
,
@graemestevens
,
"gas
,
mask"
Carole G
ace
Did you watch the series Wolf on TVNZ? Made me think of you LOL
October 18th, 2023
