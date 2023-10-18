Previous
on standby by graemestevens
Photo 2349

on standby

take some time to recharge 😉
18th October 2023 18th Oct 23

Graeme Stevens

@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
Carole G ace
Did you watch the series Wolf on TVNZ? Made me think of you LOL
October 18th, 2023  
