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sweet treat by graemestevens
Photo 2426

sweet treat

little shit, making a mess of the kitchen
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Graeme Stevens

@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
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☠northy 🇨🇦 ace
a dino after me own heart... i love hot choc!
April 6th, 2026  
Brigette ace
Very nice re-start to your project
Cool to have you back after travels and adventures! Hope all is well in your world- (aside the mess our country and the world is in 🙄🤯)
April 6th, 2026  
Julie Duncan ace
I also get testy when my hot cocoa mix runs out. Great shot - and reflection!
April 6th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
I bet he won’t clean it up after either! Kids these days…
April 6th, 2026  
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