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Previous
Photo 2427
these days
I tend to look like some bizarre hybrid of a salty old sea dog and Tommy Shelby’s great grandad.
I have become the beard - we’ve definitely formed a bond anyway.
I’m also permanently tired - it’s probably the hangover 🤣
Probably best on black.
7th April 2026
7th Apr 26
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Graeme Stevens
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
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365
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E-M10MarkII
Taken
7th April 2026 9:55am
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portrait
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fiveplustwo-tired
Corinne C
ace
Awesome B&W portrait.
April 6th, 2026
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