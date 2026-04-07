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these days by graemestevens
Photo 2427

these days

I tend to look like some bizarre hybrid of a salty old sea dog and Tommy Shelby’s great grandad.
I have become the beard - we’ve definitely formed a bond anyway.
I’m also permanently tired - it’s probably the hangover 🤣
Probably best on black.
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

Graeme Stevens

@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
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Corinne C ace
Awesome B&W portrait.
April 6th, 2026  
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