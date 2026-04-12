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Previous
Photo 2432
futility
I’m not sure about that pomade being of any use here boys…
12th April 2026
12th Apr 26
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Graeme Stevens
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2432
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Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
12th April 2026 12:11pm
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@garemestevens
Walks @ 7
ace
Maybe, pomade has untapped uses.....
April 12th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
As always I really love the care you put in your composition and the flawless exposition. Big Fav!
April 12th, 2026
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
Hope springs every!
April 12th, 2026
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