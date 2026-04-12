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futility by graemestevens
Photo 2432

futility

I’m not sure about that pomade being of any use here boys…
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

Graeme Stevens

@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
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Walks @ 7 ace
Maybe, pomade has untapped uses.....
April 12th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
As always I really love the care you put in your composition and the flawless exposition. Big Fav!
April 12th, 2026  
☠northy 🇨🇦 ace
Hope springs every!
April 12th, 2026  
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