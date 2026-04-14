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Previous
Photo 2434
just a bit off the top thanks
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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Graeme Stevens
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2434
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143
followers
134
following
666% complete
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Photo Details
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7
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3
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1
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365
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E-M10MarkII
Taken
14th April 2026 11:28am
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portrait
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toys
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mono
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monochrome
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selfie
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bnw
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“self
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portrait”
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photography”
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“toy
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@graemestevens
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh wow, you could get more than you bargained for!
April 14th, 2026
Mary Siegle
ace
Just discovered you’re back! Yay!
April 14th, 2026
Spanner
Awesome
April 14th, 2026
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