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just a bit off the top thanks by graemestevens
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just a bit off the top thanks

14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Graeme Stevens

@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
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Issi Bannerman ace
Oh wow, you could get more than you bargained for!
April 14th, 2026  
Mary Siegle ace
Just discovered you’re back! Yay!
April 14th, 2026  
Spanner
Awesome
April 14th, 2026  
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