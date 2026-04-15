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Previous
Photo 2435
on occassion
bit of a lazy shot today, very busy at work (I do not approve). Sometimes I “draw” stuff.
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
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Graeme Stevens
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2435
photos
144
followers
135
following
667% complete
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Photo Details
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4
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2
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2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
15th April 2026 2:35pm
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bird
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@graemestevens
Peter Dulis
ace
Creative
April 15th, 2026
Joan
ace
That raven speaks to me! Love your "stuff."
April 15th, 2026
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