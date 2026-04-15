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on occassion by graemestevens
Photo 2435

on occassion

bit of a lazy shot today, very busy at work (I do not approve). Sometimes I “draw” stuff.
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Graeme Stevens

@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
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Peter Dulis ace
Creative
April 15th, 2026  
Joan ace
That raven speaks to me! Love your "stuff."
April 15th, 2026  
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