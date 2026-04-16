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Previous
Photo 2436
spiritual enlightenment
I’m not one for godliness - get your enlightenment where you can I reckon, and if you’re happy and not bothering anyone else…well, then I’m happy too.
This image is very much a case of “it is what it is” - best on black, better from the next room, amazing with your eyes closed.
One for the Five Plus Two theme of the same name.
16th April 2026
16th Apr 26
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Graeme Stevens
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
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365
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E-M10MarkII
Taken
16th April 2026 12:34pm
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fiveplustwo-spiritualenlightenment
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
You have the best props!
April 16th, 2026
Joy's Focus
ace
Very beautiful against the black.
April 16th, 2026
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