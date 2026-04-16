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spiritual enlightenment by graemestevens
Photo 2436

spiritual enlightenment

I’m not one for godliness - get your enlightenment where you can I reckon, and if you’re happy and not bothering anyone else…well, then I’m happy too.

This image is very much a case of “it is what it is” - best on black, better from the next room, amazing with your eyes closed.

One for the Five Plus Two theme of the same name.
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Graeme Stevens

@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
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Photo Details

☠northy 🇨🇦 ace
You have the best props!
April 16th, 2026  
Joy's Focus ace
Very beautiful against the black.
April 16th, 2026  
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