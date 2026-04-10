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The huia, a now extinct native bird, was seen as a taonga, or treasure, whose feathers (particularly the tail feathers), were reserved for those of the Iwi (tribe) who were well respected leaders.



I had this tattoo done last night - this is the female bird and the male will be done on the other side next week - we couldn’t do both sides in one session as this took 3.5 hours as it is and there’s also a risk of concussion.



I’m also tagging this for the Five Plus Two theme of “Spiritual Enlightenment” as I can tell you right now that having a head tattoo will absolutely take you to a deity of your choice for a brief chat.



Also, that beard 😂