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The huia, a now extinct native bird, was seen as a taonga, or treasure, whose feathers (particularly the tail feathers), were reserved for those of the Iwi (tribe) who were well respected leaders.

I had this tattoo done last night - this is the female bird and the male will be done on the other side next week - we couldn’t do both sides in one session as this took 3.5 hours as it is and there’s also a risk of concussion.

I’m also tagging this for the Five Plus Two theme of “Spiritual Enlightenment” as I can tell you right now that having a head tattoo will absolutely take you to a deity of your choice for a brief chat.

Also, that beard 😂
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Graeme Stevens

@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
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