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tangled by graemestevens
Photo 2443

tangled

it’s a thang, and it’s done beached.
reasonably acceptable on black if you have the time or inclination.
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Graeme Stevens

@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
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