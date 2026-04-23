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Previous
Photo 2443
tangled
it’s a thang, and it’s done beached.
reasonably acceptable on black if you have the time or inclination.
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
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Graeme Stevens
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2443
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
20th April 2026 10:04am
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sea
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weather
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beach
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olympus
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mono
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driftwood
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monochrome
,
bnw
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@graemestevens
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