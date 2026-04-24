heading out

About to have a couple of horrendously busy days here, but the other day @dide posted a photo of a lime green mini, so I thought I’d post this image of the other woman in my life.
She’s been a labour of love over the last 3 years and is now fully rebuilt - engine, exhaust, suspension, brakes, upholstery, carpet, sound deadening etc etc…just a few small, pretty things left to do.
There are 4 speakers and a slim line subwoofer in there as well.
This was taken at a group drive we did late last year - gravel roads, tunnels, pubs and fun, so she's a bit dusty.
My first (and second) car was a mini so there’s a real emotional attachment there, not to mention that Mrs S and I met when we were 16 and cruised around in that first one all the time. Young love and all that.