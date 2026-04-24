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heading out by graemestevens
Photo 2444

heading out

About to have a couple of horrendously busy days here, but the other day @dide posted a photo of a lime green mini, so I thought I’d post this image of the other woman in my life.
She’s been a labour of love over the last 3 years and is now fully rebuilt - engine, exhaust, suspension, brakes, upholstery, carpet, sound deadening etc etc…just a few small, pretty things left to do.
There are 4 speakers and a slim line subwoofer in there as well.
This was taken at a group drive we did late last year - gravel roads, tunnels, pubs and fun, so she's a bit dusty.
My first (and second) car was a mini so there’s a real emotional attachment there, not to mention that Mrs S and I met when we were 16 and cruised around in that first one all the time. Young love and all that.
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

Graeme Stevens

@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
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julia ace
Shes looking pretty smart..
April 23rd, 2026  
Lesley ace
Oh wow, this reminds me of my first ever car. We’re talking 1980s here. Orange mini. How fabulous that you’ve worked your magic on this beauty!
April 23rd, 2026  
Corinne C ace
She's a hard worker also carrying the luggages
April 24th, 2026  
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