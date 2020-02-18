Previous
ho ho...silver? by graemestevens
133 / 365

ho ho...silver?

I may well be pushing the bounds of believabilty with this shot but I swear it really happened.
18th February 2020 18th Feb 20

Graeme Stevens

@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre.
