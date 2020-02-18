Sign up
ho ho...silver?
I may well be pushing the bounds of believabilty with this shot but I swear it really happened.
18th February 2020
18th Feb 20
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
Tags
dinosaur
,
star wars
,
dino
,
storm trooper
,
t-rex
,
stormtrooper
,
@graemestevens
