134 / 365
the point
I not only liked the car but also the way the girl is pointing at the very small lady...
21st February 2020
21st Feb 20
3
4
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre.
2035
photos
264
followers
235
following
38% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
Other Stuff that takes my fancy
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
22nd February 2020 1:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
plymouth
,
street photography
,
classic car
,
new plymouth
,
taranaki
,
@graemstevens
,
americarna
Brigette
ace
Some people are just rude! Nice timing edit and everything really
February 27th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Yes! Perfect timing.
February 27th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
bwahahaha how perfect is that
February 27th, 2020
