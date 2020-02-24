Sign up
the race
if there's going to be a race here I'm putting my money on the car rather than the pushchair.
24th February 2020
24th Feb 20
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2028
photos
264
followers
235
following
37% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Other Stuff that takes my fancy
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
22nd February 2020 1:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
car
,
@graemestevens
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
perfect pov for this!
February 24th, 2020
