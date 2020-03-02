Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
143 / 365
them good ol' boys
Artwork inside the bonnet of the truck....that's dedication.
2nd March 2020
2nd Mar 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2042
photos
264
followers
235
following
39% complete
View this month »
136
137
138
139
140
141
142
143
Latest from all albums
1895
1896
141
1897
142
1898
1899
143
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Other Stuff that takes my fancy
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
22nd February 2020 2:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cars
,
street photography
,
classic cars
,
new plymouth
,
taranaki
,
@graemestevens
,
americarna
Walks @ 7
ace
The edit gave these two the dirt and grit of old time mechanics. FAV!
March 2nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close