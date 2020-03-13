Previous
tunnel (3) by graemestevens
tunnel (3)

The entrance to the Okoki Valley at Uriti, Taranaki...so there.
Little bit of a road trip today....you could hear banjoes...
13th March 2020 13th Mar 20

Graeme Stevens

