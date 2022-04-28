Sign up
it’s happened again…
Things to do on a day off #378: get drawn on.
28th April 2022
28th Apr 22
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre.
Tags
tattoo
,
anubis
,
@graemestevens
Kathy A
ace
So that's both lower legs done now?
May 4th, 2022
