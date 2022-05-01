Sign up
Previous
Next
154 / 365
tiny
I’m back…we’ve been road trippin’
1st May 2022
1st May 22
0
0
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
Tags
nature
,
macro
,
olympus
,
seed
,
fungus
,
dof
,
@graemestevens
